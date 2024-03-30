Kava Price Hits $1.03 (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $42.64 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kava has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00001476 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00076712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00026059 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010158 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00017963 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00007251 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,628 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,860,629 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.