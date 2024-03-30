Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the February 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Price Performance

Shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $11.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.69.

Institutional Trading of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KCGI. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter.

About Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

