Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) PT Lowered to $35.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KDP. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.27.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ KDP opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $35.99.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, CEO Robert James Gamgort acquired 171,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,535,584.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort purchased 171,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,917 shares in the company, valued at $92,535,584.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu purchased 85,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,981.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 218,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,360,270.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 100,012,132 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,354,861 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,589,570 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 108,032,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,652,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738,345 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $317,979,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,682,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926,582 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,196,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

