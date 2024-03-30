KeyCorp Raises Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $720.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $700.00 to $720.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $645.00.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU opened at $650.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $647.51 and a 200-day moving average of $587.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $182 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.33, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit has a 12-month low of $400.22 and a 12-month high of $671.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,260 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,475 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,774,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,109,776,000 after acquiring an additional 443,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,176,768,000 after buying an additional 198,646 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,879,982,000 after buying an additional 266,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,848,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,966,304,000 after buying an additional 137,198 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Intuit by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

