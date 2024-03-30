Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.27.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $129.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $147.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.61 and a 200 day moving average of $122.04.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

Insider Activity

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,568 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $437,420,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13,781.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,763,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,102,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,895,000 after buying an additional 1,312,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

