KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Issues Earnings Results

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter. KLDiscovery had a negative return on equity of 145.39% and a negative net margin of 10.07%.
KLDiscovery Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KLDI opened at $0.24 on Friday. KLDiscovery has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.
KLDiscovery Company Profile
