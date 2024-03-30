Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.18

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.18 and traded as high as $18.40. Lakeland Industries shares last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 86,081 shares changing hands.

LAKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $134.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Lakeland Industries’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 43,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,721,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 27,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

