Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LAZ. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Lazard in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

NYSE LAZ opened at $41.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.16 and a beta of 1.46. Lazard has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $42.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $825.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.56 million. Lazard had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lazard will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 75,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $2,951,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,448 shares in the company, valued at $8,950,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Lazard by 84.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,019,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 466,301 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Lazard by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 47,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 16,930 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Lazard by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 245,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 44,976 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lazard by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,563,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,565,000 after acquiring an additional 436,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Lazard by 188.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

