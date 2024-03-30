Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.10.

LEVI stock opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.85.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 23,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $461,050.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 23,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $461,050.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $270,515.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,291 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,041 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

