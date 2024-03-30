Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Hits New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $43.88 and last traded at $43.82, with a volume of 170589 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.69.

Specifically, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,311,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,953,368.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,162,408 shares of company stock worth $154,412,919.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

About Liberty Live Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Liberty Live Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Liberty Live Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.