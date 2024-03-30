Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Hits New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $43.88 and last traded at $43.82, with a volume of 170589 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.69.
Specifically, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,311,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,953,368.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,162,408 shares of company stock worth $154,412,919.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.67.
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
