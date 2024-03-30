Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Reaches New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $43.88 and last traded at $43.82, with a volume of 170589 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.69.

Specifically, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 20,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,773,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,672,212.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,162,408 shares of company stock worth $154,412,919.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Liberty Live Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average of $35.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

About Liberty Live Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLYVK. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $990,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $602,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,249,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.