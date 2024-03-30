Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Reaches New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $43.88 and last traded at $43.82, with a volume of 170589 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.69.
Specifically, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 20,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,773,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,672,212.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,162,408 shares of company stock worth $154,412,919.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average of $35.67.
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
