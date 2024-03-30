Lido Staked ETH 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $70.16 Million (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 30th. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $34.16 billion and $70.16 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $3,524.48 or 0.05032152 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,691,385 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,696,449.89095158. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 3,512.20006826 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $87,037,095.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars.

