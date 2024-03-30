LifeSteps Financial Inc. Acquires New Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.72. The company had a trading volume of 646,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.20. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $268.02.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.91.

In related news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total transaction of $1,653,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,897.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total value of $1,653,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,897.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

