Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.35

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.35 and traded as high as $10.40. Lincoln Educational Services shares last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 79,395 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LINC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LINC

Lincoln Educational Services Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $328.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $102.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 286,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $2,861,360.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 996,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,938,205.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 286,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $2,861,360.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 996,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,938,205.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad D. Nyce sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $260,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,552.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 583,692 shares of company stock worth $5,858,793. Corporate insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LINC. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln Educational Services

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.