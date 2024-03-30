Livermore Investments Group (LON:LIV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.38

Shares of Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23.38 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.35), with a volume of 112786 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.30 ($0.36).

Livermore Investments Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 31.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 34.10. The company has a market capitalization of £44.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 10.96.

About Livermore Investments Group

(Get Free Report)

Livermore Investments Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in fixed income instruments such as Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs). The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Livermore Investments Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livermore Investments Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.