Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Short Interest Down 19.1% in March

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the February 29th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Local Bounti by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Local Bounti by 732.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Local Bounti by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,865 shares during the period. 28.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Local Bounti alerts:

Local Bounti Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Local Bounti stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,691. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Local Bounti has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $10.51.

Local Bounti Company Profile

Local Bounti Corporation grows and packs fresh greens in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.