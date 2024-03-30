Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Short Interest Down 19.1% in March

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the February 29th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Local Bounti by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Local Bounti by 732.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Local Bounti by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,865 shares during the period. 28.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Local Bounti Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Local Bounti stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,691. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Local Bounti has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $10.51.
Local Bounti Company Profile
Local Bounti Corporation grows and packs fresh greens in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Local Bounti
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.