LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. cut its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in LPL Financial by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 74,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in LPL Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,421,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LPLA stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.20. 303,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,450. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.00 and a fifty-two week high of $274.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on LPL Financial from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPLA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LPL Financial news, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total value of $346,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total value of $346,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total value of $9,277,457.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,798,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.