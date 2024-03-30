Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) shot up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.90. 5,628,147 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 7,715,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LAZR. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LAZR

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Luminar Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 195.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 714,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 472,778 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 56.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 612,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 221,929 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 19.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 172,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 555,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 609.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 87,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.