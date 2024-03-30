Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$16.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$12.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LUN. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.50 price objective on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.80 to C$12.60 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.90 to C$8.40 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.59.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

TSE:LUN opened at C$13.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.40. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$8.18 and a 52-week high of C$13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.81.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.32%. Analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.8100183 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Insider Transactions at Lundin Mining

In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total value of C$69,160.00. Company insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

