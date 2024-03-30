Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $64.62 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 30,925 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $64,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $2.29 on Friday, reaching $383.60. 4,108,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341,666. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $368.98 and its 200-day moving average is $334.88. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $380.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 59.60%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.76.

Read Our Latest Report on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.