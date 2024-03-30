Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,211 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $19,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 246.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,216,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,866,000 after acquiring an additional 865,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,064,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,451. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.84. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $203.01. The stock has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MPC

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.