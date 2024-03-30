Mason Resources (CVE:LLG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Mason Resources Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 166000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Mason Resources Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 29.35, a quick ratio of 47.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Get Mason Resources alerts:

Mason Resources (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Mason Resources Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mason Resources Company Profile

Mason Resources Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property located in Quebec, Canada. It also focuses on the production and commercialization of patented graphene products for various industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others; and development of value-added graphite products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mason Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mason Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.