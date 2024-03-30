Match Group’s (MTCH) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $45.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Get Match Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTCH

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.69. Match Group has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $49.24. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 107,412.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,604,000 after acquiring an additional 23,709,043 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $276,406,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 113.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643,693 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,903,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Match Group by 17,295.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,155,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

(Get Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.