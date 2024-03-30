Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEM) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its stake in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEM – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 758,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,701 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.34% of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF worth $21,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth $269,000.

Get Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF alerts:

Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.34. Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $29.55.

About Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF

The Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (MEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market companies with perceived sustainable growth potential. MEM was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.