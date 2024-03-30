MBL Wealth LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

MBL Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $524.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $514.78 and its 200-day moving average is $470.57. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $368.39 and a 52-week high of $536.63. The company has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

