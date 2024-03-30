MBL Wealth LLC Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

MBL Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,945,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,604,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $498,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $734,000.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $54.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
