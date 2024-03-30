MBL Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MBL Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,204,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $80.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

