MBL Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

MBL Wealth LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $410.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.72.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.28.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

