MBL Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MBL Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 25,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,714,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 59,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $205.72 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $206.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.47.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

