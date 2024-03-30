MBL Wealth LLC Sells 2,600 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

MBL Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,800 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 396.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 1,537.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $10.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.30. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at $690,829.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RIVN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.26.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

