MBL Wealth LLC Takes Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 24,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 483.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Stock Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.48 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.64 and its 200 day moving average is $40.72.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

