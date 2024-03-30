McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Director Maritza Gomez Montiel Sells 7,000 Shares

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $430,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:MKC opened at $76.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.19 and a 200-day moving average of $67.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.73.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.12%.

MKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Consumer Edge lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 385.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 15,691 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,235,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,734,000 after acquiring an additional 105,272 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

