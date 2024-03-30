Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.20

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.20 and traded as high as $7.76. Medical Facilities shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.
Medical Facilities Trading Up 1.6 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88.
Medical Facilities Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0593 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.58%.
Medical Facilities Company Profile
Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. Its specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.
