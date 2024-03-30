Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Stock Price Down 5%

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $5.67. 254,926 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 335,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.
Membership Collective Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $331.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Membership Collective Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Membership Collective Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Membership Collective Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Membership Collective Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Membership Collective Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Membership Collective Group
Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.
See Also
