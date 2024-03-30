Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Up to $3.49

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.49, but opened at $4.46. Mesoblast shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 11,940,182 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MESO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mesoblast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mesoblast

Mesoblast Stock Up 43.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesoblast

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mesoblast by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 32,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the first quarter valued at about $757,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mesoblast by 9.3% in the third quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mesoblast

(Get Free Report)

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.