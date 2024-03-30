Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Holdings Raised by Geometric Wealth Advisors

Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,472 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.1% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock traded down $8.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $485.58. 15,212,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,960,376. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.30. The company has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.54 and a 1-year high of $523.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total transaction of $295,594.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,993,314.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total transaction of $374,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total value of $295,594.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,993,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,504,435 shares of company stock valued at $703,629,367. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.35.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

