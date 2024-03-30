MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Stock Price Down 1%

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $137.04 and last traded at $137.69. 292,676 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 190,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.12.
MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.01.
