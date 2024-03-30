Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.42

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.42 and traded as low as C$0.36. Midland Exploration shares last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 64,000 shares.

Midland Exploration Trading Down 7.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of C$30.84 million, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.42.

Midland Exploration Company Profile

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits, platinum group elements, and base metals. It holds interest in the Abitibi, Appalachians, James Bay, Grenville, and Nunavik region projects.

