Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the February 29th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Mobilicom Price Performance

NASDAQ MOB opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48. Mobilicom has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.33.

Get Mobilicom alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mobilicom stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.49% of Mobilicom as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Mobilicom Company Profile

Mobilicom Limited operates as an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It designs, develops, and delivers smart solutions, such as cloud management software, communication datalink and mobile mesh networking terminals, handheld control terminals, and professional services and support for drone, robotics, and autonomous system manufacturers, as well as hardware products and software solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mobilicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobilicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.