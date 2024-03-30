Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Jesse K. Bray Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,952,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,631 shares in the company, valued at $26,131,334.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $77.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.37. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.98 and a 1-year high of $78.53.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.31 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,145,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,612,000 after acquiring an additional 450,346 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,048,000 after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,895,000 after purchasing an additional 676,483 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,089,000 after buying an additional 1,826,469 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COOP. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

