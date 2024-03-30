Murray International (LON:MYI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $244.91

Murray International (LON:MYI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 244.91 ($3.10) and traded as high as GBX 250 ($3.16). Murray International shares last traded at GBX 248.50 ($3.14), with a volume of 841,869 shares traded.

Murray International Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 245.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 242.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,183.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Murray International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a GBX 4.30 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from Murray International’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Murray International’s payout ratio is currently 5,714.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murray International

Murray International Company Profile

In other news, insider Gregory Eckersley acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.15) per share, for a total transaction of £12,450 ($15,733.60). Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

