Murray International (LON:MYI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $244.91

Murray International (LON:MYI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 244.91 ($3.10) and traded as high as GBX 250 ($3.16). Murray International shares last traded at GBX 248.50 ($3.14), with a volume of 841,869 shares traded.
Murray International Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 245.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 242.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,183.33 and a beta of 0.79.
Murray International Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a GBX 4.30 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from Murray International’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Murray International’s payout ratio is currently 5,714.29%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Murray International
Murray International Company Profile
Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Murray International
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Murray International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.