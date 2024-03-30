National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. National Grid comprises approximately 0.8% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $11,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in National Grid by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in National Grid by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,521,000 after acquiring an additional 30,176 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in National Grid by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 23,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in National Grid by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,625,000 after acquiring an additional 31,695 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NGG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,201.67.

National Grid Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $68.22 on Friday. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

