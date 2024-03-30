National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Short Interest Update

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the February 29th total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 138.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 57,484 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 53.4% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 146,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 51,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 17.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,822,000 after acquiring an additional 45,830 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 335.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 35,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 109,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 32,758 shares in the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NPK opened at $83.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $596.66 million, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.63. National Presto Industries has a 12-month low of $66.83 and a 12-month high of $84.29.

National Presto Industries ( NYSE:NPK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.42 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.14%.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

