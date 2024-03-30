Needham & Company LLC Raises DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $58.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DKNG has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of DraftKings from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DraftKings from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DraftKings from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Shares of DKNG opened at $45.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 1.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $7,564,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,815,698 shares in the company, valued at $144,309,698.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $7,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,815,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,309,698.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,596,101 shares of company stock worth $65,685,509. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 298.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,114,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,617,000 after purchasing an additional 834,719 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in DraftKings by 169.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,338,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,393,000 after purchasing an additional 840,755 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter worth $209,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 296,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 64,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

