Nemone Louise Wynn-Evans nee Bridges Acquires 3,640 Shares of Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) Stock

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report) insider Nemone Louise Wynn-Evans nee Bridges purchased 3,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £9,864.40 ($12,466.07).

Good Energy Group Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of LON:GOOD opened at GBX 260 ($3.29) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.37 million, a P/E ratio of 224.14 and a beta of 0.75. Good Energy Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 160 ($2.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 426 ($5.38). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 286.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 286.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.39.

About Good Energy Group

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

