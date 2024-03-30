Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stake Reduced by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Neogen by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Neogen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Neogen by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Neogen Stock Performance

Shares of NEOG stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.78. 1,275,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,052. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.04 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

