Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,889 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 1.0% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in Netflix by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 142.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after purchasing an additional 392,427 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,798,000 after purchasing an additional 26,109 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $607.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $584.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $488.53. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $315.62 and a 1-year high of $634.39. The stock has a market cap of $262.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

