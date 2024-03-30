Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHS opened at $8.06 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $9.17.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NHS. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

