Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NBXG opened at 11.75 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 1-year low of 9.31 and a 1-year high of 12.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 11.68 and its 200 day moving average is 10.94.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 12.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period.

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

