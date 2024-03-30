Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.35. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 208,456 shares traded.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0312 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRO. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 412,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 210,062 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 85,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 55,166 shares in the last quarter.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.